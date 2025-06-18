Philly celebrates Juneteenth | Things to Do

We’re popping up in your inbox a day early as we observe Juneteenth this week. There are a dozen different ways to celebrate and commemorate the national holiday marking the date when — two years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation — news of the end of slavery finally broke across plantations in and around Galveston, Tex.

This week’s lineup:

Time for Juneteenth

There are so many different ways to mark Juneteenth in Philadelphia, whether you’re looking for educational events to learn more about its historical significance or you’re eager to support Black-owned businesses, or you’re hoping to find family-friendly activities.

Some highlights: Abbott Elementary actor/comedian Zack Fox is DJing at Underground Arts; the African American Museum in Philadelphia is throwing a block party on Thursday; and the city will host its Juneteenth Parade on Sunday. Find more Juneteenth events around town.

The best things to do this week

🏮 Wow-worthy: The Chinese Lantern Festival is back for the season, opening in Franklin Square beginning Friday. Don’t miss the dazzling light displays and 200-foot-long dragon.

🦖 School’s out: This summer, there are so many fun activities for kids to enjoy, from familiar favorites to new attractions. Find nine great family-friendly things to do in South Jersey.

⚽ Watch party: The FIFA Club World Cup is in full swing with cities across the country — including Philly — hosting some of the best soccer talent in the world. If you can’t snag tickets to a local match, we’ve got suggestions for the best Philly bars for soccer fans to watch along.

🎸 Who’s that?: It’s Jeremy Allen White playing the one and only Bruce Springsteen. The highly anticipated Boss biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere dropped its first trailer today.

🎭 Final weekend: The funny and strikingly witty play Glitter in the Glass, by R. Eric Thomas, explores one woman’s effort to make a sculpture to replace a Confederate monument in Baltimore. What comes next is totally and thrillingly unexpected.

🦅 Go Birds: The City of Champions mural in Northeast Philly celebrating the Eagles’ 2017 Super Bowl victory just expanded with a new addition to showcase the team’s Super Bowl LIX win.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Avenue of the Arts Block Party, Battleship Beer Fest, Manayunk Arts Festival

The thing of the week

It’s rare to see precious artworks before they go under the hammer. This weekend local art lovers have a chance to explore some of the star-studded collection of Sidney Rothberg, a Philadelphia collector who was close to Albert Barnes and curator Violette de Mazia. Auction house Freeman’s | Hindman has led the sales of Rothberg’s pieces this year and it continues with an auction of more than 300 artworks on June 24-25. Ahead of the event, Freeman’s | Hindman invites the public to view Rothberg’s collection for free at their location on Market Street, open through June 23. Featured artists include Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Romare Bearden, René Magritte, and Maria Helena Vieira da Silva.

Summer fun this week and beyond

​​🌊 Cool off: Philly just started reopening its roughly 70 public pools across the city where families can take a dip amid the upcoming heat wave. Find a pool near you.

🌷 Planting seeds: Calder Gardens, the museum and outdoor oasis dedicated to innovative sculptor Alexander Calder, is set to open in September. We went behind the scenes to see the start of what’s expected to be a lush and dynamic sculpture garden. Take a look at the fascinating process.

🥪 Lunch time: Hoagies aren’t just a Philly speciality — there happen to be some decent options across the river. We’ve got recs for six great South Jersey hoagie shops.

🚪 Diamond of the season: Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Wednesday, and other beloved Netflix series will come to life in one of the world’s first-ever Netflix Houses set to open at King of Prussia later this year. Here’s what we know so far.

🖼️ Out of the shadows: Phillies managing partner John Middleton happens to be one of the world’s top art collectors, but his secret collection has never been publicly displayed. In 2026, Middleton will showcase what organizers call “the most expansive presentation of American art ever mounted in Philadelphia” at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts in a major two-museum show.

This week, I’m excited to start watching the brand new drag reality competition show King of Drag, which premieres this Sunday on Revry with West Philly’s very own contestant Henlo Bullfrog. (Look out for my story next week!) What are you watching these days? Let me know!