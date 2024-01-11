🗓️ Three-day weekend fun | Things to Do

Hi folks!

I hope everyone has managed to stay safe and dry this week. It’s been a newsy time in Philadelphia’s arts scene, from Philly native Da’Vine Joy Randolph winning the Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a movie, to the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts announcing the closure of its college.

This weekend, find out where to volunteer on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, scope out great places for ice skating, catch the rollicking Temptations musical Ain’t Too Proud, and explore star-studded local concerts for the three-day weekend.

— Rosa Cartagena (@_RosaCartagena, Email me at thingstodo@inquirer.com)

Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and many Philadelphians are dedicating their time to community service in the civil rights leader’s honor, while institutions like the National Constitution Center and Eastern State Penitentiary are hosting events to celebrate his legacy. Find what volunteer opportunity works for you.

📅 Your weekly social calendar

⛸️ Blades of glory: It’s the best time of year to get on the ice, whether you’re landing a triple axel or just happy to make it around the rink. We rounded up great spots for ice skating in and around Philadelphia.

🎸 Motown arrives in Philly: The jukebox musical Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations is playing at the Academy of Music. Pop music critic Dan DeLuca and columnist Elizabeth Wellington reviewed, and found that it was (unsurprisingly) chock full of excellent music.

🍬 Four for you!: The movie-musical Mean Girls comes out in theaters this weekend. Tina Fey recently shared that her favorite line — “You go, Glen Coco!” — used the name of her real-life family friend from Upper Darby.

💕 A new kind of dating: Pitch-A-Friend invites people to present PowerPoint presentations about their friends to an audience of singles, to help them find love. It’s hilarious, and now the dating event is here in Philly.

🎥 Rewind: If you’re heading out to Lehigh Valley, the Frank Banko Alehouse Cinema will screen classics as part of “The 1999 in Film Series: A Tribute to One of Cinema’s Greatest Years” from ArtQuest throughout the spring. The first screening is Sofia Coppola’s debut feature film, The Virgin Suicides on Jan. 17; they will also show The Matrix, She’s All That, All About My Mother, and others. Find out more.

🎭 New year, new name: Meet Ensemble Arts Philly, the new brand name for the Kimmel Cultural Campus and the Philadelphia Orchestra. Confused? Here’s a quick explainer.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Sip brews at the Ardmore Winter Beer Festival, explore the Philadelphia Auto Show, and groove at Dance Yourself Clean.

⭐ The thing of the week

There’s a ton of good music to see this weekend, from Manayunk to Atlantic City. Here’s what pop music critic Dan DeLuca recommends:

MLK weekend will be busy in Atlantic City. Fast & Furious actor and rapper Ludacris is at the Etess Arena on Friday with Juvenile, and Gap Band singer Charlie Wilson plays the Hard Rock casino venue Sunday. Philly trombonist Jeff Bradshaw headlines the Atlantic City Jazz Fest on Saturday at Resorts Casino Hotel. Patty Jackson hosts. Philly represents on the All-Stars of Hip-Hop show at Boardwalk Hall on Saturday with Schoolly D and DJ Jazzy Jeff, and the bill includes MC Lyte, Big Daddy Kane, Flava Flav, and Ultramagnetic MCs.

Back in Philly, there’s a cool triple bill at Dawson Street Pub in Manayunk on Friday. Stonesy headliners Speeding Arrow are joined by songwriter and former David Bowie band member Emm Gryner. Openers are the No Good Crowd, the band featuring Jamie Olsen and WXPN-FM’s Jim McGuinn celebrating their new single “Some Kinda Gold.”

✨ Festive winter fun

🎹 Revived history: Glen Foerd mansion recently restored its 122-year-old organ, which had been inoperable for decades. Now Glen Foerd plans to host monthly organ concerts, including a Valentine’s Day show.

☕ A new coffee roaster: Dominican-owned Café Don Pedro in Brewerytown is bringing fresh beans from Guatemala to Philadelphia.

💌 Dear Diary: Are you keeping a diary this year? More than 360 Philadelphians are doing it, and some of them shared their first entries for 2024.

🥬 Takeout recs: If you’re vegan or vegetarian, there are tons of great food options for takeout or delivery in the city, from Vedge to Batter & Cribs to Vegan•ish. Find your next favorite veggie spot.

🪕 Summer concert lineup: After canceling last year due to a financial crisis, the Philadelphia Folk Festival will return this August. Here’s what you need to know.

❓Pop quiz

Da’Vine Joy Randolph won a Golden Globe for her stand-out role in which new movie?

A) Ferrari

B) The Holdovers

C) Barbie

D) Past Lives

RuPaul's Drag Race first aired in 2009.

This week, I’ve been listening (and dancing) to Blood Orange. What music is getting you through the January chill? Let me know!