Philly gets the Hulu treatment | Things to Do

What a week, Philly! We’ve got another jam-packed weekend ahead with everything from Ramadan-friendly restaurant picks to a buzzy new Hulu series set in a Philly deli. Whether you’re planning to check out the final weekend of the Flower Show or hunt down the best soup dumplings, this week’s lineup has something for everyone.

Here’s what is happening this week:

🎬 A Philly deli with a suspiciously cheap $3 hoagie? That’s the deli at the center of Deli Boys, Hulu’s new comedy about two spoiled Pakistani American brothers who inherit their late father’s deli — only to discover it is actually a front for a drug empire. Expect SEPTA jokes, expired Tastykakes, and plenty of Philly nods (including a gold Frank Rizzo statue). The series premieres today.

The best things to do this week

🎭 August Wilson’s ‘King Hedley II ‘kicks off at the Arden Theatre. This powerful drama set in 1980s Pittsburgh follows a man striving for redemption in a changing world.

🏺 Philly-born pottery artist Roberto Lugo debuts a ‘Greek vase’ exhibit at Princeton. Lugo, known for blending graffiti and classical ceramics, brings his signature style to this unique showcase.

🌺 Final weekend for the Philadelphia Flower Show. If you haven’t checked out this year’s “Gardens of Tomorrow” theme, this is your last chance.

🍽️ Where to break your Ramadan fast around Philadelphia. From date-filled milkshakes to hearty platters, we’ve got the best spots to enjoy Suhoor and Iftar this season.

🥟 The XL soup dumpling at the new Dim Sum Garden is a must-try. It’s not just a bigger dumpling — it’s a whole experience.

😂 Comedian Sheng Wang takes the stage at the Miller Theater. Known for his deadpan delivery and sharp wit, Wang’s comedy is equal parts relatable and hilarious.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Trying out a new pizza spot in the suburbs, catching King Hedley II, and stopping by the Flower Show one last time.

The thing of the week: Bat mitzvahs, but make them luxury

From $100,000 budgets to full-blown nightclub experiences, bar and bat mitzvah celebrations in the Philly area are getting bigger than ever. Some families are booking stadiums, custom branding their party swag, and even hiring Eagles players for guest appearances. See how these milestone events have become massive productions.

Winter fun this week and beyond

🍜 The ultimate guide to ramen and bubble tea in Cherry Hill. Whether you’re craving a rich tonkotsu broth or a refreshing matcha boba, here’s where to go.

⚾ Phillies tickets are on sale! Snag seats for Opening Day on March 31 or plan ahead for a summer night at Citizens Bank Park.

🎭 People’s Light’s ‘A Raisin in the Sun’ is a tribute to Lorraine Hansberry’s legacy. One of the great American plays of the 20th century, A Raisin in the Sun still speaks to the struggle of achieving the American Dream. This production brings joy and heartache in equal measure. Through March 30 in Malvern.

🍽️ Dear Daphni review: Rittenhouse’s latest Mediterranean hot spot looks the part but plays it too safe. Michael Schulson’s newest restaurant delivers a gorgeous atmosphere and a solid mezze platter, but does it bring anything new to the table? Our critic weighs in.

🏖️ Summer is coming — here’s what to know about beach tags this year. Heading to the Jersey Shore this summer? Many beaches require a tag for access, and prices are going up. Find out where to buy yours now and which beaches are free.

Our critic’s picks

Pop music critic Dan DeLuca breaks down the best upcoming shows.

🎸 Thursday: Actor Michael Shannon and guitarist Jason Narducy are in the R.E.M. tribute business. Last year, Shannon — who starred in Boardwalk Empire and as George Jones opposite Jessica Chastain in George & Tammy — toured with Narducy covering the Athens, Ga., band’s Murmur, plus other hits. It was a hoot, with Kurt Vile joining them in Ardmore. This time they’re playing the larger Union Transfer and covering 1985′s Fables of the Reconstruction.

🎸 Saturday: Jorja Smith never overdoes it. Both of the British singer’s albums — her 2018 debut Lost & Found and 2023′s Falling or Flying — are nuanced exercises in restraint, highly efficient affairs in which she demonstrates her expertise in imparting emotional impact on modern R&B songs that are never unnecessarily showy. RIYL Sade and Amy Winehouse. She plays the Met Philly.

🎸 Also Saturday: The Avengers — that’s the San Francisco punk-rock band led by Penelope Houston, not the ‘60s Brit TV show starring Diana Rigg and Patrick Macnee — are coming. The venue is Nikki Lopez, in the South Street spot that formerly housed J.C. Dobbs, which will be reborn in February as a bar/hot dog joint/music venue.

Sure, Cherry Hill is known for its iconic mall, but ask any local and they’ll tell you the real gems are in its strip malls and hidden shopping centers. From incredible soup dumplings to a thriving skate shop, the suburb has a lot more to offer than big-box stores. We take a deep dive into what gives Cherry Hill its unique identity.

Enjoy some warmth this weekend, Philly! ☀️

