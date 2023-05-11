Are you ready for Taylor Swift? | Things to Do

Hi readers! I’m Hira Qureshi, city and culture service reporter, filling in for my wonderful colleague Rosa this week.

Philly is officially in its Swifty era, as we welcome Taylor Swift and her tour at the Linc this weekend. I am taking in every ounce of the big Philly love for our Berks County girlie. Sadly, I won’t be belting out “All Too Well” at her three-night stint but for others without tickets like myself, I rounded up special events around town pulling out the disco balls for Philly Swifties, from dance parties to lavender libations.

My colleagues are also all about Miss Americana, creating a dedicated place for all our coverage. For those who scored tickets, our guide to Tay-Tay’s Eras Tour has you covered on all the parking, public transportation, and food details. Want merch? We’ve got your back, with a round-up of local makers. Ahead of the show, music critic Dan DeLuca offers a deep-dive into Swift’s “eras” via her songbook. We also chatted with local Swifties to help you prep for the concert like a pro, strategize, and avoid scams if you’re still on the hunt for last-minute tickets.

We also asked a meteorologist if you should expect a midnight rain.

Whether you’re spending Swift week dancing at a Tay-Gate or at the concert, I wish all my fellow Swifties a weekend bathed in that lavender haze.

— Hira Qureshi

Gaga for Tay-Tay

This weekend, we’re all in for Taylor Swift’s return to Philly, where she first performed at age 12. It’s been five years since Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour and Philly Swifties are ready to sing, dance and cry at the Linc. With plenty of material to cover, Swift’s three-night stint covering the eras of her prolific career comes on heels of her Speak Now announcement (the rerecorded version of Swift’s 2010 album is expected to drop July 7), adding to the excitement. Here’s everything you need to know about Swift at the Linc.

Your weekly social calendar

🎨 It’s a great weekend to check out our insiders’ guide to 22 essential Philadelphia museums.

📚 From an exhaustive, gorgeous guide to North American mushrooms to a satire about a death-match style dystopia (think Hunger Games), these are our favorite reads for May.

🍗 Craig LaBan calls Redcrest Kitchen in Queen Village “an overlooked gem.” 🔑

🌮 More from Craig: In a recent Reddit AMA (”ask me anything”), he shares his picks for Philly’s best Mexican restaurants and mezcal bars.

📽️ Mark up your calendars now, as cinéSPEAK brings back its summer Friday programming, with free outdoor movie nights.

📅 Don’t miss the best things to do in Philadelphia this weekend.

Thing of the week: Wandering Brewerytown

Few neighborhoods in Philly can claim they have a Parisian-style cafe dedicated to foster cats and a funky garage filled with about half-a-million records. Named after a dozen or so defunct breweries, Brewerytown is the place for hidden mom and pop gems reflecting an ever-evolving community. Stay tuned for my full guide to the neighborhood, but in the meantime, spend your weekend exploring Fishtown, Manayunk, El Centro de Oro, or other neighborhoods we have covered.

Our intrepid reporters on Team Now are bringing back one of our favorite features, Curious Philly, to answer questions big and small about the city we love. Is Philadelphia Cream Cheese actually from Philadelphia? No. Do Philly’s street names run from hardwood to soft? Yes. What’s the latest with the I-95 overcap park? Still in progress. Whether your question is silly or useful, we want to hear from you about something you’re curious about in the Philadelphia region — who knows, it might be a story!

❓Pop quiz❓

Where did Taylor Swift spend her formative years in Pennsylvania?

A) The Poconos

B) The Delaware Water Gap

C) A Christmas tree farm

D) Wawa

📮 To let me know which of the above is false, write me back.