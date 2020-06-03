Sanders will shoulder his load this coming season, likely more than any Eagles running back since LeSean McCoy, but he will have company in the backfield. Boston Scott has the best chance to make the roster among the other returnees. Scott, like fellow longtime practice squad member, receiver Greg Ward, made the most of his late-season opportunity. In the Eagles’ final five games, including the playoffs, he rushed for 176 yards on 54 carries (4.0 average) and four touchdowns, and caught 26 passes for 222 yards (8.5 average). While comparisons to Darren Sproles are premature, Scott brought more explosiveness to the backfield and could be the primary complement to Sanders in 2020. The Eagles are expected to add a veteran at some point, but Scott’s finish in 2019 should give him a leg up on other contenders for the third running back spot.