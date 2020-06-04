Going into 2019, the hope was for 2017 first-round pick Derek Barnett to author a breakthrough season, for Barnett to take the reins from Graham as the most productive edge rusher. That didn’t happen. Coming off a 2018 season in which he played only six games before going on injured reserve with a shoulder problem, Barnett appeared in 14 games in 2019, missed a couple and was hobbled in others by an ankle injury. Like Graham, Barnett was solid, but not at all spectacular. He forced a couple of fumbles and notched 6.5 sacks. Pro Football Focus credited him with 26 hurries. All this came with Barnett on the field for 69 percent of the team’s defensive snaps, by far the high for his three-year career. He’d managed five sacks as a rookie, playing only 41 percent of the snaps. The Eagles need him to be more of a difference-maker.