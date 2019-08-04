With a little more than a month remaining until the Eagles kick off their 2019 NFL season against the Washington Redskins on Sept. 8, the team will hold its only open practice during training camp at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday night.
It’ll be the first time fans will have the opportunity to see quarterback Carson Wentz slinging footballs to wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who returned to the Eagles after spending three seasons with Washington and two in Tampa Bay. The two connected for a 40-yard touchdown earlier in the week.
For the first time in team history, the Eagles are charging $10 a ticket to attend the open practice, with proceeds going to autism research. As of July 23, 23,000 tickets had been sold, according to Eagles president Don Smolenski, and tickets remain available at Ticketmaster. Fans can also purchase tickets at the Linc Sunday, according to an Eagles spokesperson.
The Eagles drew criticism from some fans over the decision to once again reduce the number of open practices. Smolenski defended the team’s decision during an interview on WIP last month, saying one practice would be more than enough to meet demand, based on last year’s attendance.
For those who don’t plan on traveling down to the Linc, you can watch the practice on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which will be covering the action live from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The network will also re-air its Eagles practice coverage Monday and Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. (the Phillies will be in Arizona to take on the Diamondbacks, so their games won’t start until 9:40 p.m.)
Here’s what you need to know about Sunday’s open practice:
When: Sunday, Aug. 4
Where: Lincoln Financial Field
Time: Gates open at 5 p.m. Practice is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Cost: $10 per ticket (available on Ticketmaster and at the Linc)
Parking: Free
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia (Michael Barkann, Barrett Brooks, Ray Didinger)
Streaming: NBC Sports app, MyTeams app (require cable authentication)
In addition to the Eagles’ practice, the open event will also feature activities throughout the stadium, including face painting, interactive games, and alumni autograph sessions. As part of Military Appreciation Night, a military flag football game will also take place after practice.
As with every training camp session, staff writers Jeff McLane, Les Bowen, and Paul Domowitch will be covering all the action live on Twitter. Notes and observations about the the day’s practice will be at Inquirer.com/eagles. Our Early Birds newsletter also includes practice highlights.
94.1 WIP will air live coverage of the open practice, with Rob Ellis and former Eagles defensive lineman Hollis Thomas broadcasting live from the Linc from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 5
Noon – Practice
Tuesday, Aug. 6
9:15 a.m. – Practice
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Mock game walkthrough. Closed to the media.
Thursday, Aug. 8
7:30 p.m. – Tennessee Titans at Eagles preseason game
Friday, Aug. 9
Off
Saturday, Aug. 10
9:15 a.m. – Practice
Sunday, Aug. 11
9:15 a.m. – Practice
Monday, Aug. 12
9:45 a.m. – Practice
Tuesday, Aug. 13
9:15 a.m. – Practice
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Mock game walkthrough. Closed to the media.
Thursday, Aug. 15
7:00 p.m. - Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars preseason game
Friday, Aug. 16
Off
Monday, Aug. 19
Joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Mock game walkthrough. Closed to the media.
Thursday, Aug. 22
7:30 p.m. – Baltimore Ravens at Eagles preseason game
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Mock game walkthrough. Closed to the media.
Thursday, Aug. 29
7:00 p.m. - Eagles at New York Jets preseason game
» READ MORE: The Eagles’ 2019 schedule
The team has held fewer and fewer practices at the Linc each year since 2013, when the Eagles moved camp from Lehigh University to Philadelphia. Doug Pederson opted to keep the camp in Philadelphia when he became head coach. While fans could watch the team most days at Lehigh, the practices at the Linc have drawn larger crowds than the out-of-town sessions.