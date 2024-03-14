Eagles free agency news: Birds could look to trade for linebacker; best remaining players on the market
The Birds made their deals for Saquon Barkley and Bryce Huff official, and still have plenty of money to spend in free agency.
NFL free agency continues into its fourth day Thursday, with the Eagles still needing help in several areas, including linebacker.
The only new move the Eagles made on Wednesday was signing kicker Jake Elliott to a four-year contract extension.
The Eagles did make several key signings official Wednesday, announcing deals with Saquon Barkley and Bryce Huff. Columnist Marcus Hayes wonders if Howie Roseman will regret any of the deals.
Should the Eagles trade for Bears quarterback Justin Fields? The argument against the move is simple, writes columnist David Murphy.
Looking ahead to the NFL draft, here are seven prospects who will reportedly meet with the Eagles.
How much cap space does the Eagles have? Taking account of their signings, the Birds are still $39 million under the cap, according to Over the Cap.
Hayes: Will Howie Roseman's bet on C.J. Gardner-Johnson pay off?
Howie Season got off to a rousing start. In the first three days of free-agent courtship, Howie Roseman extended the contract of his best young offensive lineman. He signed the most exciting young pass rusher on the market. He broke from his pattern and committed big money to a big back. Then he corrected his biggest mistake of 2023.
Now that the euphoria of spending money has receded, it’s proper to consider the real value of the investments, and to ask:
Could the Eagles trade for a linebacker?
The Eagles took in the new league year with the familiar resolution of reworking a thin linebacking corps.
In the two days of legal tampering leading up to the start of the new league year on Wednesday, the market for off-ball linebackers was particularly active. Several free-agent linebackers, including Patrick Queen and Frankie Luvu, signed multiyear contracts with new teams, but the Eagles are still in need of at least one proven player to pair with Nakobe Dean on the depth chart.
Eagles free agency tracker
The Eagles entered the NFL’s free agency period several holes to fill and more than 20 players set to hit the market.
Here are the players the Eagles plan to add:
Running back Saquon Barkley: Three-year deal worth up to $37.75 million, with $26 million guaranteed
Defensive end Bryce Huff: Three-year deal worth up to $51.1 million with $34.4 million guaranteed
Linebacker Zack Baun: One-year deal
Offensive lineman Matt Hennessy: One-year deal
Wide receiver DeVante Parker: One-year deal
Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Three-year deal worth up to $33 million
Best remaining NFL free agents on the market
We’re on day four of free agency, but there are still a number of top NFL players available. That includes former Broncos safety Justin Simmons, who has experiencing playing in new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's system.
Here are a handful of the best free agents still on the market, according to ESPN's rankings, along with the team they played for last season:
Arik Armstead, defensive tackle (San Francisco 49ers)
Kendall Fuller, cornerback (Washington Commanders)
Chase Young, edge rusher (San Francisco 49ers)
Marquise Brown, wide receiver (Arizona Cardinals)
Justin Simmons, safety (Denver Broncos)
Trent Brown, offensive tackle (New England Patriots)
Xavien Howard, cornerback (Miami Dolphins)
Jerome Baker, linebacker (Miami Dolphins)
2024 NFL calendar: Upcoming dates
March 24 to 27: Annual League Meeting, Orlando, Fla.
April 19: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets
April 25 to 27: NFL Draft, Detroit
Sept. 5: NFL 2024 season kickoff, hosted by defending Super Bowl LVIII champions Kansas City Chiefs
Sept. 6. Eagles host the NFL's first game in Brazil at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo.
– Rob Tornoe