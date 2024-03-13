Skip to content
LiveUpdated 4 hours ago
Link copied

NFL free agency: Eagles land C.J. Gardner-Johnson; Saquon Barkley contract details; Birds free agent tracker

The Eagles still have several needs, including adding a backup quarterback and more help on defense.

Philadelphia Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni. NFL free agency officially begins Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Philadelphia Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni. NFL free agency officially begins Wednesday at 4 p.m.Read more
Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer
What you should know
Link copied

  1. NFL free agency officially begins today at 4 p.m. Eastern, but players have been allowed to negotiate with teams since Monday.

  2. The Eagles' big move on Tuesday was bringing back safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson on a three-year deal. They are also signing veteran wideout DeVante Parker to a one-year deal.

  3. The Eagles agreed to terms with former Temple offensive lineman Matt Hennessy and are re-signing punter Branden Mann and longsnapper Rick Lovato.

  4. The Birds made a splash Monday by agreeing to sign former Giants running back Saquon Barkley. Columnist David Murphy breaks down "a most unusual signing" by Howie Roseman.

  5. The Eagles also landed former Jets edge rusher Bryce Huff and added depth at linebacker by reportedly agreeing to terms with Zack Baun.

Pin Icon
Pinned
5 hours ago
Link copied

Eagles free agency tracker 2024

The Eagles entered the NFL’s free agency period several holes to fill and more than 20 players set to hit the market.

Here are the players the Eagles plan to add:

  1. Running back Saquon Barkley: Three-year deal worth up to $37.75 million, with $26 million guaranteed

  2. Defensive end Bryce Huff: Three-year deal worth up to $51.1 million with $34.4 million guaranteed

  3. Linebacker Zack Baun: One-year deal

  4. Offensive lineman Matt Hennessy: One-year deal﻿

  5. Wide receiver DeVante Parker: One-year deal

  6. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Three-year deal worth up to $33 million

4 hours ago
Link copied

Dak Prescott's brother praises Eagles free agency moves

5 hours ago
Link copied

Saquon Barkley Eagles contract details

5 hours ago
Link copied

The Bears haven't traded Justin Fields yet. Could he land with the Eagles?

With Marcus Mariota on his way out of Philadelphia, one rumor continuing to spread is the possibility the Eagles could trade for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer suggested the Eagles could be trading partners with Chicago if the Bears were willing to accept a late round draft pick for Fields, who hasn't drawn interest from many teams looking for a quarterback.

5 hours ago
Link copied

C.J. Gardner-Johnson coming back to the Eagles

C.J. Gardner-Johnson is headed back to the Eagles.

One year removed from leaving the team as a free agent, the fiery defensive back on Tuesday agreed on terms to return on a three-year contract with a maximum value of $33 million, according to league sources.

5 hours ago
Link copied

Julio Jones among Eagles’ remaining free agents

After two days of unofficial free agency (which technically begins at 4 p.m. today), 14 former Eagles players have yet to be signed by other teams.

Among those yet to sign are Julio Jones, the seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro the Eagles added to the team in October. Jones, 35, had just 11 catches in 10 games last season, but did manage to haul in three touchdowns.

5 hours ago
Link copied

2024 NFL calendar: Upcoming offseason dates

  1. Today: New league year starts, free agency officially begins at 4 p.m.

  2. March 24 to 27: Annual League Meeting, Orlando, Fla.

  3. April 19: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets

  4. April 25 to 27: NFL Draft, Detroit

  5. Sept. 5: NFL 2024 season kickoff, hosted by defending Super Bowl LVIII champions Kansas City Chiefs

  6. Sept. 6. Eagles host the NFL's first game in Brazil at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo.

– Rob Tornoe