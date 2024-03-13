NFL free agency: Eagles land C.J. Gardner-Johnson; Saquon Barkley contract details; Birds free agent tracker
The Eagles still have several needs, including adding a backup quarterback and more help on defense.
NFL free agency officially begins today at 4 p.m. Eastern, but players have been allowed to negotiate with teams since Monday.
The Eagles' big move on Tuesday was bringing back safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson on a three-year deal. They are also signing veteran wideout DeVante Parker to a one-year deal.
The Eagles agreed to terms with former Temple offensive lineman Matt Hennessy and are re-signing punter Branden Mann and longsnapper Rick Lovato.
The Birds made a splash Monday by agreeing to sign former Giants running back Saquon Barkley. Columnist David Murphy breaks down "a most unusual signing" by Howie Roseman.
The Eagles also landed former Jets edge rusher Bryce Huff and added depth at linebacker by reportedly agreeing to terms with Zack Baun.
Eagles free agency tracker 2024
The Eagles entered the NFL’s free agency period several holes to fill and more than 20 players set to hit the market.
Here are the players the Eagles plan to add:
Running back Saquon Barkley: Three-year deal worth up to $37.75 million, with $26 million guaranteed
Defensive end Bryce Huff: Three-year deal worth up to $51.1 million with $34.4 million guaranteed
Linebacker Zack Baun: One-year deal
Offensive lineman Matt Hennessy: One-year deal
Wide receiver DeVante Parker: One-year deal
Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Three-year deal worth up to $33 million
Dak Prescott's brother praises Eagles free agency moves
Saquon Barkley Eagles contract details
The Bears haven't traded Justin Fields yet. Could he land with the Eagles?
With Marcus Mariota on his way out of Philadelphia, one rumor continuing to spread is the possibility the Eagles could trade for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.
On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer suggested the Eagles could be trading partners with Chicago if the Bears were willing to accept a late round draft pick for Fields, who hasn't drawn interest from many teams looking for a quarterback.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson coming back to the Eagles
C.J. Gardner-Johnson is headed back to the Eagles.
One year removed from leaving the team as a free agent, the fiery defensive back on Tuesday agreed on terms to return on a three-year contract with a maximum value of $33 million, according to league sources.
Julio Jones among Eagles’ remaining free agents
After two days of unofficial free agency (which technically begins at 4 p.m. today), 14 former Eagles players have yet to be signed by other teams.
Among those yet to sign are Julio Jones, the seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro the Eagles added to the team in October. Jones, 35, had just 11 catches in 10 games last season, but did manage to haul in three touchdowns.
2024 NFL calendar: Upcoming offseason dates
Today: New league year starts, free agency officially begins at 4 p.m.
March 24 to 27: Annual League Meeting, Orlando, Fla.
April 19: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets
April 25 to 27: NFL Draft, Detroit
Sept. 5: NFL 2024 season kickoff, hosted by defending Super Bowl LVIII champions Kansas City Chiefs
Sept. 6. Eagles host the NFL's first game in Brazil at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo.
– Rob Tornoe