But the Eagles offensive line is still in shambles and the Saints have many rushers, like edge guys Trey Hendrickson and Cam Jordan, who won’t likely give Hurts much time in the pocket. His mobility will help, but he’s going to have to throw at times, and if he can’t make it to Reads 2 or 3, he could be in trouble. Hurts has a nice touch on fade routes, but tight window throws will be challenge. It’s on Pederson to give him easy throws. If he couldn’t for Wentz, what’s to say he will for his backup?