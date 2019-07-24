The pastas and fish also taste fresher and lighter than what you might expect from such a rustic, Sicilian-influenced menu. Take the whole shrimp ($14) are sautéed with garlic, parsley, lemon, and a touch of chili, and served over a bed of cannellini beans. The spinach and ricotta gnocchi ($20 for a full portion) are rich but pillow-soft. On a recent night, a special of squid ink risotto ($16 for a half portion) was topped with bread crumbs that gave the dish a crunchy, buttery touch. The thick grilled swordfish steak ($38), cooked with lemon and olive oil, sounds simple enough. But it’s also the juiciest, most flavorful piece of fish imaginable.