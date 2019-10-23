118′s menu is studded with other bits of creativity. You get zing from buffalo octopus, a spicy richness from the barbecue pork ribs, an addictive starter in the fried cheese curds, and variety from not one, not two, but three burgers — each celebrating the meat it’s made of. The North burger is a big beef patty topped with American cheese, Brie, special sauce, and onion jam. The lamb burger is topped with goat cheese, pickled onion, mint, and black garlic yogurt. The pork burger’s patty is topped with pork belly, bacon jam, cheese sauce, and smoked tomato. There’s also a brisket dip served with a cup of a thick jus. Most prices are in the teens; you don’t hit the $20s till you get to the hot chicken, roasted chicken, branzino, and grilled swordfish.