Food options abound at the new Piazza Pod Park, a sweet outdoors setup just across from the Piazza in Northern Liberties, and I'll run them down. Also this week, I find a homey Mediterranean cafe in Mount Airy and a new pizzeria (that's not a pizzeria) in South Philly.