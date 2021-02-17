The Federal Donuts location at 1632 Sansom St. will close after business on Feb. 24 as the building and parking garage above it will be razed for a new apartment tower. (Philadelphia Chutney a few doors down is already done.) FedNuts is not leaving the neighborhood. It will relocate nearby — and I’m speculating that it will be set up temporarily in the former Rooster, the subterranean space beneath the partners’ Goldie at 1526 Sansom, before settling into a new home. To soften the blow of 1632 Sansom’s closing, for its final week the menu will include Shabazi chicken, which was on the menu from the shop’s October 2012 opening till 2014.