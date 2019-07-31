Inspired by the Israeli bakery that gave Solomonov his first job, in Kfar Saba, K’Far (“village”) offers counter service by day and will have table service for dinner in August. It’s the home of Zahav pastry chef and James Beard Award winner Camille Cogswell, whose baking features borekas, rugelach, babka, and pistachio sticky buns. The all-day menu includes salads and grain bowls, toasts made with Yemenite kubaneh bread, and Jerusalem bagel sandwiches. Atmosphere is clean and mod, and current hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, though it’s been selling out early. For now, it’s walk-in only. See more here.