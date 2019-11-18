And yes, I know we’re in the midst of a pizza renaissance right now. But I still miss the coal-fired crusts of Lombardi’s on 18th Street, a branch of the New York pizza legend that was demolished to make room for the 10 Rittenhouse condo. I might even have driven to Bensalem to eat in a revival of Lombardi’s long-planned to open in the Parx Casino. But alas, law enforcement officials told the gaming commission to nix it after an investigation into suspicious “associations.”