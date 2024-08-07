With 19 new restaurants on the way, Rittenhouse remains the epicenter of the Philly dining scene

Year in and year out, Rittenhouse has been a center of gravity for the Philadelphia restaurant scene. It’s home to such destinations as Friday Saturday Sunday, a.kitchen, and Vernick, and includes the densest concentration of Stephen Starr restaurants in America (Parc, Butcher & Singer, Barclay Prime, the Love, Continental Midtown, Dandelion, and El Rey and the Ranstead Room).

There are 19 new restaurants on the way to the area by my count, including one revival (Tequila’s, heavily damaged in a February 2023 fire) and yet another Starr restaurant, Borromini. This week alone will see the openings of a sports bar (Topside Tavern, Aug. 7) and a brunch spot with a full bar (Brunchaholics, Aug. 9).

Notable among the newcomers will be Kissho House, a luxe Japanese restaurant in a former law office at 1522 Locust St., from a chef whose resume includes Hiroki and Royal Izakaya. (This will be a couple of blocks from the forthcoming unnamed izakaya from Royal Sushi & Omakase owner Jesse Ito, who hopes to open next year at 1710 Sansom St.)

Also on the way is the Saints Restaurant & Lounge, carrying a menu merging West African and American dishes. Kido Nwani, who owns Pepper Fish, a West African restaurant in Southwest Philadelphia, is taking over the space above Jeni’s Ice Creams at 1901 Chestnut St.

More imminently, what was Mama’s Vegetarian, the popular falafel restaurant at 18 S. 20th St., is preparing to return, though its name has not yet been set, said owner Yariv Noyman, a friend of Haviv David, the former operator. Noyman did extensive repairs to the storefront and is waiting for city approval.

Besides Ito’s izakaya and the falafel shop, here are the named restaurants on the Rittenhouse radar:

Amma’s (1500 Walnut St., 15th Street side): The critically acclaimed South Indian restaurant, now a BYOB at 1518 Chestnut St., will pick up a bar in its new location on 15th Street south of Walnut, formerly Max Brenner. A February opening is penciled in.

Ayat (2021-23 Sansom St.): The New York-rooted Palestinian restaurant is moving forward. Owner Abdul Elenani said he would submit plans to the city shortly for its debut in the former Roxy Theater.

Borromini (1805 Walnut St.): Stephen Starr’s Roman version of Parc is coming together on the north side of Rittenhouse Square for 2025.

Brunchaholics (38 S. 19th St.): Aaron Anderson’s syndicated bruncherie — now in Cherry Hill, Chester, and Fishtown — will join the Rittenhouse scene later this week. This one will have a liquor license, due soon, he said.

Cellar Dog (258 S. 15th St.): No timeline is available for this live-music venue, with bar, out of New York City. It replaces Howl at the Moon, which closed for good in July.

Dave’s Hot Chicken (1731 Chestnut St.): The fast-growing hot-chicken shop, which opened at 9113 Roosevelt Blvd. a few months ago, is bogged down in permitting; a location in Willow Grove might open sooner. (N.B. Fellow poultry purveyor Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken & Wings opened recently at 28 S. 20th St.)

Dear Daphni, 1911 Walnut St. (20th and Sansom Streets): Not much has been made public about Michael Schulson’s latest, a Mediterranean bar-restaurant in the Laurel. Google indicates an Aug. 31 opening.

Di Passare (151 S. 24th St.): An all-day restaurant occupying the former Sotto, which had a cafe on the Walnut Street bridge at 24th Street as well as a dining room beneath the bridge, is looking at late September.

Flight Club (1417 Walnut St.): The syndicated darts parlor says fall is the target.

Garage (15th and Spruce Streets): The third location of the neighborhood sports bar is up for late fall in the former Fox & Hound space, oddly enough, beneath a real parking garage.

Kissho House, 1522 Locust St. Chef Zhengmao “Jeff” Chen, whose resume includes Royal Izakaya and more recently Hiroki, is behind this multi-level Japanese restaurant in a former law office. “Kissho means ‘auspicious’ — I would like to say ‘lucky omen,’” he said in a message. “The vibrant first floor will see a full liquor-licensed bar and modern Japanese food, not limited to sushi, yakimono, agemono, mushimono, etc.” He mentioned a grill, too. What he calls “the basement sanctuary” will house an omakase room serving seasonal seafood from Japan. There’s a 2025 date in mind.

Liquorette, 1534 Sansom St. Chris Fetfatzes and Heather Annechiarico are taking the former Nails by Anna D. On the street level will be what they say will be a quirky wine bar/eatery with late hours and no pretense (and so far, no name). On the second floor, they plan to open Liquorette, a bar overlooking Sansom that Fetfatzes says will “embody a blend of natural light design elements, creating a sophisticated yet approachable ambience, offering a relaxed atmosphere that’s high on simplicity and low on fuss.” Also collaborating on this project is Susan Freeman, who’s behind Grace & Proper with Fetfatzes and Annechiarico. Timelines are TBD.

Little Water (261 S. 20th St.): Early fall is the target for this “contemporary coastal” restaurant from chef Randy and Amanda Rucker of River Twice.

The Saints, 1901 Chestnut St., second floor: Kido Nwani of Pepper Fish in Southwest Philadelphia plans West African cuisine, specifically Nigeria and Liberia, sharing a menu with what he called “intercontinental” American and Italian cuisine. “There’s not a lot of places you could go in Center City where you could enjoy African food, music, and the whole African culture and vibe,” he said. Targeted for early December, he said, the restaurant will serve dinner and will become a lounge with what he called “a club scene” later in the evening. Weekend brunch will be served, too. He’s also planning to decorate the long staircase with Instagrammable features. (The restaurant previously was NoChe and Aldine.)

Taco Bell Cantina, 1614 Chestnut St.: Franchisee Danny Patel wants to open a version of Taco Bell’s cantina, which offers wine, beer, and spirits, this fall.

Tequila’s, 1602 Locust St. David Suro is saying September for the revival of his upper-end Mexican restaurant, redone top to bottom after a fire. This week, he was in Mexico, loading 20 tons of furniture, flooring, and china into trucks bound for Philadelphia.

Topside Tavern (10 S. 20th St.): Dhaya “Danny” Kuselan of Thanal Indian Tavern near Logan Square has veered into the American sports bar theme for the former Farmer’s Keep. (A roof deck will open later).