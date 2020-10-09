As schools in the Philly-area continue virtual schooling, the divide between students and families with access to technology and internet and those who don’t is widening. And not every school district is able to respond to the need in the same way. Some schools are able to provide laptops for every child, but others just don’t have the funds. And many students, even if they are issued a computer, don’t have access to the internet at home. Responding to these needs has been a challenge for schools.