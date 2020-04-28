The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flew over Philly, and people did not stay at home

People ventured outside this afternoon to watch the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds fly across the Philadelphia skyline as a thank-you to the health-care workers. But my colleagues observed that the people who left their homes were not all wearing masks or practicing social distancing. Some drove into the city from the suburbs, packed the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and gathered in groups at LOVE Park, despite social-distancing guidelines and the city’s stay-at-home order. See photos of the fighter jets soaring over Philadelphia.