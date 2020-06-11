Rising case numbers could delay one suburban county’s move to ‘green'

Chester County is the only county in this region that has failed to meet two important benchmarks for continuing to ease coronavirus restrictions. Its latest 14-day count of new cases, according to state data, is up 20% and it hasn’t had a positive test rate of less than 10% for 14 days in a row. If these metric don’t improve, the county "will not be able to move to the next phase,” Pennsylvania Department of Health spokesperson Nathan Wardle said. Read more here.