A 19th-century treatment is being used to battle coronavirus infections

“The idea is as simple as it is elegant,” my colleague Tom Avril writes. After someone recovers from the coronavirus, their plasma (the liquid component of blood) still contains antibodies that the immune system developed to fight off the disease. That plasma can then be donated and administered to people who are sick to help them get better. Treatments like this were used more than a century ago, before there were vaccines to treat measles and other infectious diseases. Read more about the local hospitals trying to see if it works, and the people it may have helped so far. And here is how to donate plasma to help coronavirus patients.