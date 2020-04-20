We have believed that as a person has greater exposure to the coronavirus, they have higher chances of being infected and getting worse symptoms. But, my colleague Tom Avril explains, new evidence suggests this is only true to a point. For many people with severe symptoms, their immune system has gone haywire. This overwhelms the lungs with inflammation, causing the body’s response to the virus to be worse than the virus itself. There seems to be some combination of other factors at play, explaining why many people suffer mild symptoms or none at all.