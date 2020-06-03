TL;DR: Pennsylvania schools have remained closed for months, but the state Department of Education announced Wednesday that those in “green” or “yellow” counties can reopen for in-person teaching on July 1. The Philadelphia region has been anticipating a partial reopening on Friday, but after days of protests, Mayor Jim Kenney said that “we’ll have to see what happens today, tonight, tomorrow, Friday” with regard to crowds. If you missed our coverage of the protests over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, here are photos from today.

🏠 The region’s stay-at-home order will expire at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced today.

🏀 The NBA is expected to approve a 22-team restart in July with eight regular-season games and a possible play-in tournament.

🗳️ Undeterred by the coronavirus and inspired by protests, voters turned out for an unprecedented Pennsylvania primary. But, we won’t know the election results for days. Here’s what that means for November.

📚 A new college president amid COVID: Rosemont’s Jayson Boyers makes plans for fall reopening from afar.

😷 Confronted by COVID and civil unrest, Philly’s home health workers still show up for a risky job.

Local coronavirus cases

📈The coronavirus has swept across the Philadelphia region and cases continue to mount. The Inquirer and Spotlight PA are compiling geographic data on tests conducted, cases confirmed, and deaths caused by the virus. Track the spread here.

Some schools can reopen for in-person teaching next month

Pennsylvania schools have remained closed for months, but the state Department of Education announced Wednesday that those in “green” or “yellow” phase counties can reopen for in-person teaching on July 1. Schools that choose to reopen will need to ensure six feet of distance between students. These schools will also have to develop health and safety procedures that meet federal and state guidelines, according to preliminary guidance issued by Education Secretary Pedro Rivera. Read more here.

As protests continue, Kenney won’t say if the city will move to the ‘yellow’ reopening phase this week

The Philadelphia region has been anticipating a partial reopening on Friday, but after days of protests, Mayor Jim Kenney said that “we’ll have to see what happens today, tonight, tomorrow, Friday” with regard to crowds. This was the fifth day of Philadelphia protests over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd and many in the crowds were not social distancing. “I’m a little concerned, though, what might happen with 3, 4, 5,000 people close together without a mask for days on end," Kenney said. Here is a refresher on what the “yellow” phase could mean for your social life.

You got this: Start meditating

Use this time to connect with yourself. One way to do that is to let your attention rest with the sensations of your breath.
The coronavirus has brought with it a slew of questions and uncertainty. Meditation can help calm your worries, my colleague Kelly O’Shea writes. And if meditation is new for you, an expert from the Penn Program for Mindfulness in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania shares tips here.

🎶 Meet the dancing security guard who brightens days for dialysis patients.

🍨 Let’s chill a bit. Here’s the scoop on water ice.

🚨 Tear gas has been controlling crowds for a century. How does it work? Can it cause permanent harm?

