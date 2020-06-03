The Philadelphia region has been anticipating a partial reopening on Friday, but after days of protests, Mayor Jim Kenney said that “we’ll have to see what happens today, tonight, tomorrow, Friday” with regard to crowds. This was the fifth day of Philadelphia protests over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd and many in the crowds were not social distancing. “I’m a little concerned, though, what might happen with 3, 4, 5,000 people close together without a mask for days on end," Kenney said. Here is a refresher on what the “yellow” phase could mean for your social life.