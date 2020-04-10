TL;DR: The global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 100,000 people and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease expert, said tests to determine if a person has developed immunity to COVID-19 will be available soon. In Philadelphia, the number of new confirmed coronavirus cases has been stable most of the week, at around 500 per day, leading to cautious optimism that social-distancing measures are slowing the curve. But, Mayor Jim Kenney warns, this doesn’t mean the city is in the clear and the “new normal” could last through the summer.