🏥 The global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 100,000 people. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said tests to determine if a person has developed immunity to COVID-19 will be available soon.
👮Thousands of inmates in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are eligible to be temporarily released in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus in prisons.
🚌 A viral video shows multiple police officers dragging a man off a SEPTA bus, allegedly for not wearing a mask. SEPTA says it will no longer enforce a policy requiring riders to wear facial coverings.
🌆 Mayor Jim Kenney wrote an open letter to Philadelphia, saying “the spirit of this great city has not, in any way, been diminished by this virus.” Read the letter here.
📈As of Friday evening, there are more than 12,900 reported cases in the Philadelphia area. Track the spread here.
- PHILADELPHIA: 5,793 confirmed cases (up 522 since yesterday)
- SUBURBAN PA: 4,608 confirmed cases (up 421 since yesterday)
- SOUTH JERSEY: 2,500 confirmed cases (up 181 since yesterday)
The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases has remained stable for most of the week, at around 500 per day, leading officials to be cautiously optimistic that the city is slowing the curve with its social-distancing orders.
But, officials warn, this doesn’t mean the city is in the clear. The social distancing “new normal” could continue through the summer, Mayor Jim Kenney said Friday.
“What we’ve put in place as far as social distancing and other things need to go on and on, at least probably through the summer," he said. “I don’t see that changing. We need to continue to modify our behavior and what we’re used to doing in order for this not to come back.”
On Friday afternoon, Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said 33 Philadelphians died of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the city’s largest one-day increase in the death toll. Farley warned residents: “If we start behaving as we behaved before all this, there’s no question the virus will start surging.”
The Rev. Leslie D. Callahan sits at her kitchen table, trying to teach her 7-year-old first grader while schools are closed, while also writing sermons, meeting with deacons, and holding prayer calls.
She is the first female pastor at the 130-year-old St. Paul’s Baptist Church in North Philadelphia, and a 400-person congregation is counting on her to guide them through the coronavirus pandemic.
When she thinks of the situation she finds herself in, she references a couple of scriptures: Psalm 46 — “God is our refuge and our strength” — and Proverbs 11:14, which says that in the multitude of counselors, there is safety.
The church had its first coronavirus-era service on the video-conferencing application Zoom and she has been guiding her church through Lent with powerful sermons. The church mailed palms to members for Palm Sunday, and “under no circumstances” will they meet in-person for Easter.
“I feel as a leader, I have a responsibility to do what I believe is the right thing and the healthiest thing for the people,” she said. Read more about her here.
This story is part of a new series called “Portraits of a Pandemic.” It is co-produced between The Philadelphia Inquirer and the 19th News, a nonprofit newsroom covering gender, politics, and policy and sponsored by the Pulitzer Center and the Lenfest Institute for Journalism.
It’s important to get outside, especially when we’re spending so much time holed up at home. So if you want to go on a hike, my colleague Gary Thompson outlines the guidelines in New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania so you can get some exercise while staying safe. Read about the risks of hiking now, which parks and forests are still open, and how to hike safely here.
Philadelphians are spreading cheer during these dark times. Mike Hans gave away free beers, dunking cans of Yards Pale Ale into a bin of soapy water before placing in a a Ziploc bag.
“The world needs heroes right now,” he said. “I’m not a hero. But I do have some beer.”
After the CDC recommended everyone wear a mask in public, Lauren Rinaldi realized she had the perfect one: The Gritty mask she made for her son last Halloween. She thought her floor-length red dress complimented it well and then she went out for a walk.
“Some people were taking pictures,” she said. “Others weren’t really amused, so I just waved like a prom queen and kept walking.”
Read more here about the free beer, costumes, and other ways Philadelphians are brightening up the days.
