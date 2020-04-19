Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has laid out a region-by-region plan for getting the state back to work, but many business owners say their reopening plans will depend on the availability of testing and on whether employees and customers are ready. “I don’t know what it’s going to take. ...I can’t see anyone wanting to sit down next to anyone," said Mark Bee, owner of three bars. And even larger employers like Independence Blue Cross said they aren’t rushing to bring workers back into offices: "We’ll want to be sure people are safe,” said Mark S. Stewart of the law firm Ballard Spahr.