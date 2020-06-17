TL;DR: Federal officials singled out Pennsylvania as one of just three states — along with Montana and Hawaii — where cases have declined for more than 42 days. But as Pennsylvania colleges have been slowly announcing their plans to welcome back students in the fall, faculty and staff are becoming increasingly concerned. We have the answers to your questions about the the return of Philly sports teams, like the status of the leagues, the expected start dates, if fans can attend games, and refund policies. Here’s what we know about the seasons for the 76ers, Flyers, Eagles, Phillies, and Union.