📊 Accurate data is critical to detecting a resurgence of the coronavirus. But Spotlight PA found that health officials failed to safeguard trust in Pennsylvania’s coronavirus data, sowing confusion.
🇺🇸 Former Vice President Joe Biden visited Delaware County today, where the Democratic presidential candidate cast President Donald Trump as a reckless leader without a plan for containing the virus or safely managing recovery.
🦠 An emerging threat to coronavirus patients: “Superinfections” with drug-resistant bacteria.
💻 Telemedicine during the coronavirus pandemic has exposed the divide between the haves and the have-nots.
🏠 Locked down in old age: Years of coping skills help, but there’s also the sense that time is short.
💰 The Philly area’s biggest mall owner furloughed employees and received $4.5 million in coronavirus relief money. Executives aren’t feeling the pain.
📰 What’s going on in your county? We organized recent coverage of the coronavirus pandemic by local counties mentioned in the stories to make it easier for you to find the info you care about.
📈The coronavirus has swept across the Philadelphia region and cases continue to mount. The Inquirer and Spotlight PA are compiling geographic data on tests conducted, cases confirmed, and deaths caused by the virus. Track the spread here.
Federal officials singled out Pennsylvania as one of just three states — along with Montana and Hawaii — where cases have declined for more than 42 days. But as Pennsylvania colleges have been slowly announcing their plans to welcome back students in the fall, faculty and staff are becoming increasingly concerned. Pennsylvania State University faculty are demanding the right to bar students from their classrooms if they refuse to wear masks. In New Jersey, officials released guidelines today for colleges, universities, and trade schools that will be allowed to reopen as early as next month. Read more here.
Are you anxiously awaiting the return of your favorite Philly sports teams? If so, we have the answers to your pressing questions, like the status of the leagues, the expected start dates, if fans can attend future games, and refund policies. Read here for the latest on the 76ers, Flyers, Eagles, Phillies, and Union seasons.
Parents may be asking themselves if the swimming pool a safe option for fun this summer, so Khushbu Shah, an emergency room and urgent care pediatrician at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children and PM Pediatrics, wrote some advice. Read what Shah recommends here.
🍽️ We’re getting our first taste of outdoor dining again.
🍷 Looking to ship wine bottles to your home? Here are black-owned wineries that ship to Philly.
🥡 The Better Box’s Tamekah Bost is on a roll with Philly-style Chinese takeout food.
- The New Yorker wrote about 29-year-old Isaac Scott, a photographer on the front lines of Philadelphia’s protests.
- COVID-19 spares some and kills others. The Washington Post writes about the scientists exploring why.
- The Florida governor says 260 Orlando airport workers tested positive for COVID-19, but airport management says that’s not the case, according to WKMG-TV, a CBS-affiliated television station.
