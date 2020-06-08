TL;DR: Bucks County has linked at least a dozen new cases of the coronavirus to recent Jersey Shore gatherings attended by one New Jersey resident who had the virus. The episode illustrates the importance of contact tracing during reopening. Federal officials are warning of “unmatched prospects for fraud," as Pennsylvania doles billions in coronavirus relief dollars.
🛑 Shutdowns prevented 60 million infections in the United States and 285 million in China, according a new analysis by researchers at University of California Berkeley.
🌊 New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that municipal and private-club swimming pools in the Garden State can reopen on June 22.
🤰 Pregnant women rarely are included in medical studies. Penn Medicine plans to change that with coronavirus trials.
🅿️ The PPA will begin enforcing parking meters again in Center City and University City on June 15, one week later than originally scheduled. But for SEPTA riders, a new rule making masks mandatory went into effect Monday.
🐩 Humans aren’t the only ones looking shaggy these days. Here’s what you need to know about getting your pet groomed in the “yellow” reopening phase.
⚠️ Experts expect small businesses reopening after COVID-19 shutdowns to face significant exposure to lawsuits over the coming months. Here’s how to protect your business.
📈The coronavirus has swept across the Philadelphia region and cases continue to mount. The Inquirer and Spotlight PA are compiling geographic data on tests conducted, cases confirmed, and deaths caused by the virus. Track the spread here.
Bucks County has linked at least a dozen new cases of the coronavirus to recent Jersey Shore gatherings attended by one New Jersey resident who had the virus. The episode illustrates the “crucial role contact tracing will play in limiting the virus’ spread as more parts of the state reopen and preventing a second wave of infection,” my colleagues Sarah Gantz and Erin McCarty write. Read more about the practice of contact tracing here.
Last month, Gov. Tom Wolf signed off on a plan to spend $2.6 billion that Pennsylvania received as part of the federal stimulus package to provide needed relief for nursing homes, small businesses, and local governments. But some federal officials are warning of “unmatched prospects for fraud," writes Charlotte Keith of Spotlight PA. The rules for exactly how the money can be spent, who can benefit from it, and how details will be made public remain largely unwritten. Read more here.
- What are the first symptoms of the coronavirus?
- Unsure what 6 feet apart looks like? We explain.
- Don’t make these common mistakes when wearing a mask.
- Here are 8 principles of social distancing to help figure out what you can and can’t do.
- Have another question? Our reporters have tracked down answers.
“Pandemic dating is a whole new world,” my colleague Grace Dickinson writes. As social restrictions begin to loosen in the “yellow” reopening phase, you’re probably wondering what love out of lockdown will look like. Experts say there’s no right answer. Read more here about how to take it slow and set some ground rules in order to minimize your risk.
🐄 Coronavirus has sparked a comeback for old-fashioned milk delivery in the Philly suburbs.
🎓 Colleges around the country — including La Salle, Penn, and Villanova — are creating archives to document the impact of coronavirus on students and faculty.
🕺 Treat your kids to a wacky half hour Zoom with Johnny Shortcake — Philly’s own disco-infused Mr. Rogers — or one of these other family-friendly live streams.
- In a joint project by The Guardian and Kaiser Health News, reporters have verified and memorialized more than 600 health care workers who have died of COVID-19. Read their obituaries here.
- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention want states to count “probable” coronavirus cases and deaths, but an investigation by The Washington Post finds most aren’t doing it.
- The New York Times interviewed 511 epidemiologists about when they expect to fly, hug and do 18 other everyday activities again. Explore their responses here.
