Last month, Gov. Tom Wolf signed off on a plan to spend $2.6 billion that Pennsylvania received as part of the federal stimulus package to provide needed relief for nursing homes, small businesses, and local governments. But some federal officials are warning of “unmatched prospects for fraud," writes Charlotte Keith of Spotlight PA. The rules for exactly how the money can be spent, who can benefit from it, and how details will be made public remain largely unwritten. Read more here.