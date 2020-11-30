N.J. tightens restrictions on outdoor gatherings, indoor sports

Temporary restaurant closings are piling up with the approach of winter, as prospects fade for outdoor dining. The effects of government restrictions are particularly acute in Philadelphia, which on Nov. 20 banned all indoor dining. Among the latest restaurants and bars to announce temporary shutdowns are two South Philadelphia bar-restaurants on opposite ends of the dining spectrum: the posh Le Virtu, which wrapped till 2021 effective Nov. 29, and Devil’s Den, a casual bar that will mark its last call outside Dec. 6 and plans a series of pop-up shops. Both are expected to return in 2021 when restrictions ease.