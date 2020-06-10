Outdoor dining isn’t quite the same as it used to be

MaGerk’s in Fort Washington, which used to seat 98 people outside, reopened its deck last Friday. When implementing the mandated six-foot spacing, it could only seat 36 people. With Philadelphia joining the yellow phase, Morgan’s Pier at Penn’s Landing will cap its seating at 250, half of its usual. In West Chester, the popular Gay Street will close to cars and allow outside dining. Read more about how local restaurants are trying to balance reopening with safety.