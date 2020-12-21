Congress is nearing the finish line on a second relief package with $600 stimulus checks, plus supplemental $300-a-week federal unemployment benefits if you’re not working. The same Americans who got stimulus checks in March should be eligible for this second round — individuals making less than $75,000 and married couples making less than $150,000 in adjusted gross income. Checks should go out a few weeks after President Donald Trump signs the relief bill. If you file taxes and receive refunds electronically or via direct deposit with the IRS, your stimulus money may arrive sooner. Read more here.