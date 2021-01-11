TL;DR: A new COVID-19 vaccination “mega site” opened Monday in South Jersey, but state officials remain frustrated with a lag in supplies. Philadelphia data show that most of those vaccinated against COVID-19 in the city are white. Here’s what the city is doing to change that.
💉 Hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccines haven’t been used in Pennsylvania. and New Jersey. Here’s why, and what’s next.
💰 A new round of the Paycheck Protection Program is resuming this week. If you’re a small business owner and you want to take advantage of this financing, here’s what you need to know.
🚇 SEPTA’s ridership won’t rebound for a long time partially due to fears about COVID-19. We talked to a half-dozen health experts on the real risks of riding public transportation.
😷 A Democratic congresswoman from the Trenton area has tested positive for the coronavirus after sheltering in a secure location Wednesday amid the insurrection at the Capitol. The Office of the Attending Physician says others may have been exposed during the lockdown.
🎓 Should college students be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine? Conversations are underway on campuses across the Philadelphia region, as the spring semester looms.
📰 What’s going on in your county or neighborhood? We organized recent coverage of the coronavirus pandemic by local counties and Philly neighborhoods mentioned in the stories to make it easier for you to find the info you care about.
📈 The coronavirus has swept across the Philadelphia region and cases continue to mount. The Inquirer and Spotlight PA are compiling geographic data on tests conducted, cases confirmed, and deaths caused by the virus. Track the spread here.
A newly opened vaccination “mega site” in South Jersey, set up in the college center on the campus of Rowan College of South Jersey in Sewell, is staffed to vaccinate about 1,000 people per week, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday. But he expressed frustration with the federal government’s lag in supplying enough doses, saying the Gloucester County site could serve more than 2,400 people a day if fully supplied. Only health workers, residents of long-term care homes, police, and firefighters are cleared to receive the vaccination so far. The state also added a dashboard to its COVID-19 website where people can track vaccine distribution.
As the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine ramps up across the country, Philadelphia data show that most of those vaccinated in the city are white, a trend reflected statewide. City officials said Wednesday that of the 28,476 people who have been immunized at city health facilities, 43% were white, 12% were Black, 10% were Asian American, and 10% reported their race as “other.” For the rest, race was unknown. Philadelphia hospitals and health officials say they are working hard to get more residents of color vaccinated, especially because people of color are more likely to contract the virus and suffer serious complications. Here’s how.
- How to sign up for Philly COVID-19 vaccine alerts.
- Symptoms of COVID-19, flu, common cold, and allergies can overlap. How to tell the difference.
- The coronavirus is mainly transmitted through the air. Here’s how to tell if your ventilation is OK.
- How does the virus affect your entire body?
- Here’s what to know about traveling safely during the pandemic.
For many, wellness-related goals rank high on New Year’s resolution lists. But getting started — and more importantly, staying motivated — with a new wellness program is challenging. Especially during a pandemic, when access to fitness facilities is limited. Inquirer fitness columnist Ashley Greenblatt has created a get-fit guide to kick start your fitness goals this year.
🍣 My colleague Grace Dickinson has rounded up Philly’s best vegan and vegetarian takeout options.
🦕 From dinosaurs to superheroes, here are the best kids events in Philly this week.
🎥 A Havertown native talks about what it’s like to work behind the scenes on Netflix’s hot new drama Bridgerton.
