As the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine ramps up across the country, Philadelphia data show that most of those vaccinated in the city are white, a trend reflected statewide. City officials said Wednesday that of the 28,476 people who have been immunized at city health facilities, 43% were white, 12% were Black, 10% were Asian American, and 10% reported their race as “other.” For the rest, race was unknown. Philadelphia hospitals and health officials say they are working hard to get more residents of color vaccinated, especially because people of color are more likely to contract the virus and suffer serious complications. Here’s how.