The gist: Is history repeating itself? Just in time for the holidays Philadelphia health commissioner Cheryl Bettigole shared a grim warning Wednesday of a “sharp uptick” in COVID-19 cases in the city.

The city is reporting an average of 232 new cases per day in the past two weeks, compared to an average of 172 cases per day on Nov. 4. That’s still a far cry from this time last year, when the daily new case count averaged 654.

“This increase in cases coming at the beginning of cold weather and right before Thanksgiving could mean that we’re on the verge of another surge,” Bettigole said.

She cautioned that cases among residents ages 10 to 19 are driving the uptick, likely because many of them are not yet vaccinated.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health on Wednesday released the first glimpse at how vaccinations among young children is progressing and it’s not great. Almost 6,400 Philadelphians ages 5 to 11 — or 4.8% — have received a first shot of COVID-19 vaccine since federal authorities approved doses for young children two weeks ago. “We’ve only really just started,” Bettigole said. More important vaccine news:

CDC data says 95% of Pennsylvania adults have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, yet the true number is lower. “We have no confidence in their data,” health officials say.

After a COVID-19 infection you still need to get vaccinated, a Pitt study finds. Young adults may be more vulnerable.

What you need to know:

😷 A Pennsylvania court says the commonwealth’s school mask order will expire Dec. 4, but Philly’s superintendent said district students and staff will likely to stay in masks after that.

📱A Penn study found that using automated text messages to monitor COVID-19 patients at home saved lives.

🤒 Rowan University is encouraging students and staff to get the flu vaccine after tracking 100 cases of the influenza virus at its Glassboro campus.

🎶 For indoor Philadelphia concert sites, will COVID-19 anxiety ever go away? Safety precautions are in place at all local venues, but they vary widely.

✈️ American Airlines will add flights from PHL to Europe in 2022 to meet pent-up demand.

🦌 Penn State researchers warn Pennsylvania hunters to take precautions after a study found increasing evidence that deer carry COVID-19.

Local coronavirus numbers:

📈 The positivity rate of coronavirus tests in Philadelphia has increased from 2% to 3% in just a few weeks. Track the latest data here.

Helpful resources:

