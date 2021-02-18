It’s possible that some vaccinated people can spread the virus unknowingly, Brianne Barker, a Drew University biologist who studies the immune system’s response to viruses, told my colleague Tom Avril. So although a vaccine may prevent disease, it may “not prevent the virus from invading and making copies of itself — the definition of infection.” Avril writes. This is why experts say we need to keep up the mask-wearing. Read more for answers to some of your most pressing questions like: How long does immunity last? How do we track prevention? Does infection equal a dose of vaccine?