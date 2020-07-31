Universities across the country are rolling out coronavirus testing plans in an effort to prevent outbreaks once students return. Some schools are testing everyone: The University of Pennsylvania is mailing students at-home testing kits. Pennsylvania State University will test students and staff coming from places where infection rates are high. Swarthmore College will test all 900 students expected to live on campus when they arrive, then weekly depending on how many positives are found. Other schools are not using the blanket-testing approach: La Salle University in Philadelphia and Widener University in Chester will focus on testing those who show symptoms. Read more here.