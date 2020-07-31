TL;DR: Universities across the country are rolling out coronavirus testing plans in an effort to prevent outbreaks when students return. Some schools are testing everyone, others are not. Read about the varying plans for Philadelphia-area schools here. The $600 in extra coronavirus unemployment benefits expires today. If you relied on this on this money to pay your rent or mortgage, groceries, and other bills, here is a roundup of resources where you can find support.
— Ellie Silverman (@esilverman11, health@inquirer.com)
⚾ Positive coronavirus tests caused 20 percent of the MLB schedule to be postponed, one week after opening day. Citizens Bank Park remains closed after two Phillies staffers tested positive.
📚 It’s official: Philly’s school year will begin fully remotely.
🍽️ Philly restaurant workers are organizing for higher wages and better work conditions despite the pandemic.
😷 Pennsylvania meatpackers claim the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is not protecting them from COVID-19 dangers.
📸 See photos of the Summerfest “Green Phase” opening on Penn’s Landing.
💰 Minority-owned small businesses were largely shut out of Pennsylvania’s first coronavirus loan program.
📰 What’s going on in your county? We organized recent coverage of the coronavirus pandemic by local counties mentioned in the stories to make it easier for you to find the info you care about
📈The coronavirus has swept across the Philadelphia region and cases continue to mount. The Inquirer and Spotlight PA are compiling geographic data on tests conducted, cases confirmed, and deaths caused by the virus. Track the spread here.
Universities across the country are rolling out coronavirus testing plans in an effort to prevent outbreaks once students return. Some schools are testing everyone: The University of Pennsylvania is mailing students at-home testing kits. Pennsylvania State University will test students and staff coming from places where infection rates are high. Swarthmore College will test all 900 students expected to live on campus when they arrive, then weekly depending on how many positives are found. Other schools are not using the blanket-testing approach: La Salle University in Philadelphia and Widener University in Chester will focus on testing those who show symptoms. Read more here.
The federal program that has delivered an extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits to millions of Americans ended Friday, and negotiations over extending it have stalled in Washington. If you relied on this on this money to pay your rent or mortgage, groceries, and other bills, here is a roundup of resources where you can find support.
- What are the first symptoms of the coronavirus?
- What if someone in my house is sick? How to protect your household during coronavirus.
- Here are 8 principles of social distancing to help figure out what you can and can’t do.
- Not sure what a medical term means? We have definitions for you.
- Have another question? Our reporters have tracked down answers.
“No matter how you’re traveling, it comes down to the same basic principles — wear a mask, maintain distance from others, and wash your hands [before and after commuting],” says Dr. Eric Sachinwalla, medical director of Infection Prevention Control for Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia. Read more tips here.
🍺 Here are 11 Philadelphia-area rooftop restaurants and bars that are open during the pandemic.
😷 In-person events are back. Here’s how to decide what’s safe.
🔓 Eastern State Penitentiary and one major museum will reopen in August — with many more right after that.
- A group of educators talked to NPR about how to improve online learning this fall.
- With the pandemic cancelling fundraising plans this year, medical charities have been hit hard, STAT reports
- The Rehoboth Beach area is seeing a sharp decline in visitors, WHYY reports.
