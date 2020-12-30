Pa. will lift tougher restrictions on indoor dining and casinos

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf still plans to lift temporary coronavirus restrictions that were imposed in mid-December at 8 a.m. on Monday, allowing indoor dining, gyms, casinos, and theaters, as well as in-person sports and extracurricular activities at schools to resume. “While the number of hospitalizations and deaths remain entirely too high in Pennsylvania, it appears that the number of new cases reported each day has plateaued,” Wolf said. “That means that our mitigations efforts over the past several weeks have done what they were intended to do.” The move will not affect restaurants in Philadelphia, which last week extended its indoor dining moratorium to Jan. 15.