TL;DR: Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced tighter restrictions on businesses, including bars and restaurants, and indoor gatherings as coronavirus cases surge. These new “targeted mitigation efforts” include only seating up to 25% capacity at bars and restaurants indoors, limiting indoor gatherings to 25 people, and requiring employees to telework if work can be done remotely. Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. and Mayor Jim Kenney today announced the reopening plan for Philadelphia schools, in which most children will attend in-person classes two days a week.
— Ellie Silverman (@esilverman11, health@inquirer.com)
❌ Philadelphia is canceling all large events through February 2021, including the Mummers and Thanksgiving parades, and the Philadelphia Marathon.
🏈 Philly officials are now opening the door to the possibility of the Eagles playing before fans, a day after saying that would be against the city’s emergency rules.
🍕 A famed Shore pizza place will remain closed to test all employees after three workers contracted the coronavirus.
🏥 New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy called the White House attacks on Anthony Fauci “bad for public health.”
💰 Coronavirus-related job losses could cause more than 10 million people to lose health insurance, according to an analysis of U.S. Department of Labor data.
📰 What’s going on in your county? We organized recent coverage of the coronavirus pandemic by local counties mentioned in the stories to make it easier for you to find the info you care about.
📈The coronavirus has swept across the Philadelphia region and cases continue to mount. The Inquirer and Spotlight PA are compiling geographic data on tests conducted, cases confirmed, and deaths caused by the virus. Track the spread here.
Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. and Mayor Jim Kenney today announced the reopening plan for Philadelphia schools, where most children will attend in-person classes two days a week. But, officials said, there will not be temperature checks. Each of the more than 200 schools in the district is tasked with developing its own plan, while following district guidelines that also include social-distancing and mask requirements, having meals mostly eaten in classrooms, and a ban on nonessential visitors. Read more here.
- Philadelphia is in a modified “green” phase, with some reopenings — indoor dining and gyms — halted until at least Aug. 1. Here’s what’s open now.
- Tips on how to defuse arguments about mask use and social distancing.
- Here are 8 principles of social distancing to help figure out what you can and can’t do.
- Not sure what a medical term means? We have definitions for you.
- Have another question? Our reporters have tracked down answers.
The coronavirus pandemic shut down the region’s museums and attractions for months, but they are finally starting to reopen with new restrictions. Read more here about what is open now, and what health and safety protocols are in place.
💒 How to (kindly) uninvite people from your wedding and other etiquette tips amid the coronavirus.
🍅 Here are recipes for abundant summer produce, including tomatoes, eggplant, and squash.
👟 Sweat and socially distance at these outdoor fitness classes in Philly, the suburbs, and New Jersey
- Axios reports that there is “a real possibility of a nationwide consensus on face masks.”
- The Atlantic interviews Anthony Fauci, who says he is standing his ground, despite the White House’s attempts to discredit him.
- New Jersey may soon allow indoor visits, by appointment, at some long-term care facilities, WHYY reports.
