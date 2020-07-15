Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. and Mayor Jim Kenney today announced the reopening plan for Philadelphia schools, where most children will attend in-person classes two days a week. But, officials said, there will not be temperature checks. Each of the more than 200 schools in the district is tasked with developing its own plan, while following district guidelines that also include social-distancing and mask requirements, having meals mostly eaten in classrooms, and a ban on nonessential visitors. Read more here.