Small businesses have been struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic, so my colleague Elizabeth Wellington put together a guide on how to support them this Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. “In a normal year [the holiday shopping season] brings in the bulk of these retailers’ sales,” said Adam Leiter, executive director of the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District. “But this year, in this current environment, how we shop during the holiday season will play an enormous role in which shops will still be here at the end of the pandemic.” Read Elizabeth Wellington’s advice here on how to find local businesses in your neighborhood, how to support a Black-owned local business, and the best ways to shop to stay safe.