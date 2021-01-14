The Trump administration is trying to accelerate vaccine distribution, but public health experts say it may not help millions of people get vaccinated any sooner. Though the government instructed states to use pharmacies, community health centers, and mass vaccination sites to get the vaccines into arms, the infrastructure to do that is only now being rolled out. My colleague Marie McCullough spoke with Paul Offit, a Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia pediatrician and vaccine expert who serves on a federal vaccine advisory panel, who said that infrastructure should have been put in place when the clinical trials were underway. “We should have had that ready,” he said, “and we didn’t.”