TL;DR: A new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that young adults are likely contributing to community spread of the virus and passing it on to older adults. But also in recent weeks, the CDC has posted conflicting guidelines, alarming veterans of the public-health community who warn that these reversals could lead the public to mistrust science.
❌ There are no longer any limits on how many people can gather together indoors and outdoors in much of Pennsylvania, at least for the moment.
😷 Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said he is self-quarantining after being exposed to someone with coronavirus, adding that he tested negative. Penn State athletics' latest COVID report: 830 tests, 20 returned positive.
🗳️ Here is everything you need to know about voting by mail in Pennsylvania during a pandemic.
🗑️ Philly caught up on trash pickup. But the sanitation workers are worried about a second wave of coronavirus.
🏠 Philadelphia residents can’t be kicked out of their homes for another two weeks.
🦠 Check out this contact tracing app that tells Pennsylvanians if they’ve been exposed to coronavirus.
📰 What’s going on in your county? We organized recent coverage of the coronavirus pandemic by local counties mentioned in the stories to make it easier for you to find the info you care about.
📈The coronavirus has swept across the Philadelphia region and cases continue to mount. The Inquirer and Spotlight PA are compiling geographic data on tests conducted, cases confirmed, and deaths caused by the virus. Track the spread here.
A new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that adults between ages 20 and 29 accounted for the greatest portion of new coronavirus cases — just over 20% — this summer. This suggests that young adults are likely contributing to community spread of the virus, and passing it on to older adults, the CDC stated. In this city, experts said they believe college students returning to school have contributed to an uptick in cases. Read more here.
In recent weeks, the CDC has posted conflicting guidelines, alarming veterans of the public-health community who warn that these reversals could lead the public to mistrust science. As one communications expert put it: “How you communicate with the public, how you explain risk, particularly when people are fearful and upset, is as important as the steps to actually curb transmission in the community." Read more here.
- These 8 principles of social distancing can help you figure out what you can and can’t do.
- If you’ve hit a COVID-19 wall, here are ways to cope.
- The coronavirus is mainly transmitted through the air. Here’s how to tell if your ventilation is OK.
- How does the virus affect your entire body?
- Here’s what to know about traveling safely during the pandemic.
🍽️ If you feel comfortable dining outside, then check out the happy hour list my colleague Michael Klein put together. It includes restaurants in the city and the suburbs.
🍻 Here are 6 craft pumpkin beers from Philly-area breweries to try this fall and 21 Philly bars and restaurants where you can watch the Eagles game outside.
😡 My colleague Elizabeth Wellington writes: What should we do with our anger right now?
