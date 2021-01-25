N.J. and Delco launch vaccine call centers

TL;DR: New Jersey launched a toll-free number Monday that residents can call for information about getting the coronavirus vaccine. By noon, more than 58,000 calls were logged. Monoclonal antibodies are the only treatment available for high-risk COVID-19 patients who do not yet need hospitalization, but supply has far outstripped demand.
— Kelly O’Shea (@kelloshea, health@inquirer.com)
💉 Moderna announced Monday that its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine provides strong immunity against two worrisome new coronavirus variants, but the company is developing an additional “booster” shot just in case a South African strain causes that immunity to fade unexpectedly.
🧓🏼 Thousands of nursing home staffers and residents in Pennsylvania and New Jersey still need the vaccine as more people become eligible for it.
❌ The Philadelphia Department of Public Health ended its partnership with Philly Fighting COVID after the organization failed to disclose that personal information residents entered into the group’s vaccination preregistration portal could be sold.
👨🏼🏫 It’s unclear when teachers around the Philadelphia region will be vaccinated, adding uncertainty to school reopening plans.
😷 Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday wearing two masks is likely more effective at protecting people and preventing the spread of COVID-19 than just wearing a cloth mask.
💸 The pandemic took a big bite out of Philly’s tax base. What happens if suburbanites keep working from home?
💯 Can Biden pull off 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations in 100 days? My colleague Marie McCullough reviews the facts, data, and viewpoints.
📰 What’s going on in your county or neighborhood? We organized recent coverage of the coronavirus pandemic by local counties and Philly neighborhoods mentioned in the stories to make it easier for you to find the info you care about.
📈The coronavirus has swept across the Philadelphia region and cases continue to mount. The Inquirer and Spotlight PA are compiling geographic data on tests conducted, cases confirmed, and deaths caused by the virus. Track the spread here.
New Jersey launched a toll-free number (855-568-0545) Monday that residents can call for information about getting the coronavirus vaccine. By noon, more than 58,000 calls were logged, health commissioner Judith Persichill said, illustrating the pent-up demand for information. The center will be staffed with 250 agents from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. who can provide information about vaccine site locations and answer questions about the process. Eventually, once more doses are available, they can assist people with making appointments. Delaware County also opened a COVID-19 call center (484-276-2100) to answer residents’ questions about vaccinations. The hotline will be open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
While more than 640,000 doses of monoclonal antibodies had been shipped to hospitals and a few other providers by Jan. 6, only about a quarter have been used. Even as record numbers of Americans contracted the virus, supply of these drugs — the only treatments available for high-risk COVID-19 patients who do not yet need hospitalization — has far outstripped demand. Area doctors cited a variety of reasons for unexpectedly low use, including: poor federal planning for the logistics of giving the drugs, a reliance on hospital workers already pushed to the limit by caring for COVID-19 patients and giving colleagues vaccines, and inadequate information for patients and primary-care doctors.
- Where can I get a COVID-19 vaccine in the Philly area? Use our lookup tool.
- Symptoms of COVID-19, flu, common cold, and allergies can overlap. How to tell the difference.
- How to sign up for Philly COVID-19 vaccine alerts.
- How does the virus affect your entire body?
- Here’s what to know about traveling safely during the pandemic.
There’s no shortage of delicious takeout and delivery options in Philadelphia. But if you want to avoid ending up in a food coma on your couch, you may want to choose wisely. My colleague Grace Dickinson asked local nutritionists where to find fare that will fill you up and make you feel good, too. Read their favorite spots for a nourishing meals here.
💰 Pennsylvania reopens federal benefits for workers still unemployed due to COVID-19.
📜 The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia will reopen to the public Feb. 12.
❄️ Ice sculpting in Chestnut Hill and other easy-to-plan events for the kids this week.
Have a social distancing tip or question to share? Let us know at health@inquirer.com and your input might be featured in a future edition of this newsletter.
- In a stab at equity, this Los Angeles hospital is vaccinating older relatives of housekeeping staff, the Los Angeles Times reports.
- The New York Times reports that a surge of student suicides amid the pandemic has pushed Las Vegas schools to reopen.
- Stat has the COVID-19 vaccine basics: Why the rollout is so slow, who can get doses, and what to know about side effects.
Enjoy getting our journalism through email? You can also sign up for The Inquirer Morning Newsletter to get the latest news, features, investigations and more sent straight to your inbox each morning Sunday-Friday. Sign up here.