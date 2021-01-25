N.J. and Delco launch vaccine call centers

While more than 640,000 doses of monoclonal antibodies had been shipped to hospitals and a few other providers by Jan. 6, only about a quarter have been used. Even as record numbers of Americans contracted the virus, supply of these drugs — the only treatments available for high-risk COVID-19 patients who do not yet need hospitalization — has far outstripped demand. Area doctors cited a variety of reasons for unexpectedly low use, including: poor federal planning for the logistics of giving the drugs, a reliance on hospital workers already pushed to the limit by caring for COVID-19 patients and giving colleagues vaccines, and inadequate information for patients and primary-care doctors.