A quarter of Philadelphia residents know someone who has died of COVID-19, half the population struggled to pay bills or had other financial hardship, and more than half worry they could catch the coronavirus at work, according to a new Pew survey of 1,025 Philadelphians. And the coronavirus' associated hardships have had a disproportionate impact on the city’s nonwhite residents. Just 17% of respondents said they believed their family would return to their pre-pandemic way of life within the next six months or sooner, and a quarter said things would “never get back to the way they were before.” Read more here.