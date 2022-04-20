The gist: With Philly’s mask mandate reinstated locally and federal requirements lifted on planes, trains, and other types of transportation, many folks are confused about where you need to mask up. We don’t blame them: SEPTA, many airlines, and popular ride-sharing services aren’t requiring masks, but most places you’re going to while using them do, at least in the city. And while the city’s mask mandate follows Philly’s data-driven approach to COVID precautions, not everyone is sure it’s the right decision — some folks are even filing a lawsuit to stop it.

— Nick Vadala (@njvadala, health@inquirer.com)

In Philadelphia, you need to wear a mask in the airport, but not on the plane. Not on a SEPTA Regional Rail car or in Jefferson Station in Center City, but in the adjoining Fashion District mall. Likely at your final destination, but not in the Uber or Lyft on the way there. Confused? You’re not alone. Philadelphia stands out among big cities for reviving an indoors mask mandate just as federal requirements are lifted on planes, trains and other types of transportation:

What you need to know

🛑 A lawsuit filed Saturday by several businesses and residents is trying to stop Philly’s new mask requirement.

🏥 Physician General Denise Johnson will become the first Black woman to lead Pennsylvania’s health department, and the state’s fourth health secretary in two years.

🔒 Billions in federal grants, scads of outdoor-dining setups, and better access to high-quality groceries are just a few pandemic-era gains the restaurant industry made. But there were some losses, too.

💸 A Philly man who pleaded guilty last year to using $1 million in COVID-19 relief money for personal expenses has been sentenced to several years in prison.

📈 Coronavirus cases were rising again in the region ahead of a holiday weekend with Easter, Passover, and Ramadan, which may have posed increased transmission risks.

🏃 At the Boston Marathon, a Philly nurse broke a record while wearing nursing scrubs — and raising money and awareness for the mental health and well-being of others in her profession.

Local coronavirus numbers

📈 Coronavirus cases are increasing in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Track the latest data here.

Helpful resources

What you're saying

Last week, we asked how the latest indoor mask mandate will impact what you do in the city. Here’s what you told us:

😷 “It won’t affect me at all. I’ve been wearing a mask indoors (stores, shops, etc. as well as trains and trolleys) continuously, even after the indoor mask mandate was dropped.”

⛔ “Thankfully, I do not live in the city and will not be visiting. We cancelled our going to a party at the Union League on the 23rd.”

😷 “It will do nothing. I’ve been wearing a mask all along. I’m not stupid. And I am triple vaccinated.”

😔 “I live in Center City. Most of my family lives in nearby towns outside Philadelphia boundaries. Unfortunately over the last two years my family will not visit the city and with the renewed mandate they still will not.”

🚫 “I live in Delaware County. Before Covid I often went to the Wilma, the Annenberg Center and the Ritz Five Theaters. Since Covid I have stayed out of Philadelphia. For me the new mask rule changes nothing.”

😷 “I will come to Philly with a mask. I am not only protecting myself and my extended family, I see mask wearing as a sign of respect for the essential workers’ health.”

🙅‍♀️ “I for one will not be visiting the museums I am a member of in the city until this is lifted. I won’t be visiting the city for an evening of food and drink. No overnight hotel stay for us. Those in power and making these decisions are trying to take the mantle of “most progressive” city by being the most restrictive.”

🙅‍♂️ “We will avoid Philly if we have to wear masks. My husband wanted to go to a concert but now he won’t go.”

