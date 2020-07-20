As cases have begun to stabilize in parts of the United States, some employers are tentatively planning to bring workers back by fall, and some are finding creative ways to rearrange them, my colleagues Katie Park and Jacob Adelman report. A few others, however, are asking: Do employees even need to come back to the office? One local company, Bryn Mawr Trust, has decided that about 40% of its 635 employees will permanently work from home. Read more here.