Former Local 98 president sentenced to 4 years in prison for his role in $600,000 embezzlement scheme

The former president of Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers was sentenced to four years in prison Wednesday for his role in a more than $600,000 embezzlement scheme — a crime a federal judge described as an “egregious breach” of the trust union members had placed in him.

Brian Burrows — Local 98′s No. 2 official for nearly 15 years under its longtime chief, John Dougherty — did not apologize for his crimes. Nor did he accept any responsibility for the hundreds of thousands of dollars he, Dougherty and four other union officials and members have been convicted of draining from Local 98 coffers over a period of six years.

Instead, Burrows, 64, of Mount Laurel, painted himself as a faithful steward of Local 98 funds and insisted — during a meandering, 45-minute address to the court — that he’d put thousands of dollars in pension benefits, health care, and profit-sharing checks back in the pockets of Local 98 members.

“That wasn’t by luck,” Burrows repeated over and over again, adding later: “My daily job wasn’t to see what was on John Dougherty’s expense reports.”

But prosecutors scoffed at that reasoning.

“It’s almost as if Mr. Burrows is saying if he saved [Local 98 electricians] $8,000 in fees here and some other money there, it was okay to steal from them,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Bea Witzleben said. “I did not hear Mr. Burrows apologize for his abuse of the trust of his members.”

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl — who at one point cut Burrows off during his lengthy recap of his career at the union, imploring him to wrap up with “a little less detail” — denied the former union leader’s request for leniency.

“Your position in the union was a position of importance, you clearly could have made a difference,” the judge told Burrows, who sat next to his lawyer, quietly listening. Burrows, Schmehl continued, “clearly ignored the warning signs by auditors and other union officials in his presence” and allowed the embezzlement to continue.

Burrows’ punishment — which also included an order he complete 100 hours of community service and serve three years’ probation upon his release — is the stiffest yet in a case that’s roiled the state’s most politically powerful union, prompted a series of resignations from top leaders, including Dougherty and Burrows, and sent several others to prison.

It also could spell trouble for Dougherty, who faces sentencing next month for his own role in the embezzlement scheme as well as on charges from his 2021 bribery conviction alongside former Philadelphia City Councilmember Bobby Henon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.