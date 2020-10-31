The Powelton home was the site of a standoff with police in 1978 that led to Ramp’s death. Seven years later, a daylong confrontation with police over the arrest of nine of MOVE’s members in connection with Ramp’s death ended with Police Commissioner Gregore J. Sambor authorizing a helicopter to drop a bomb on the compound in Cobbs Creek. He then directed that the resulting fire not be put out. Of the 11 people who died, five were children. ..