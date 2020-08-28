Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said time was starting to run out for Jones to prove himself worthy of significant playing time this year, and Jones hasn’t returned to the field since then. Whether or not he makes the team will be an interesting look at how the Eagles’ front office weighs potential value against production this season. It’s hard to argue Jones has earned a spot, especially considering his lack of contributions as a special teams player because of his slight frame. Can the Eagles cut their losses and abandon the hope of Jones reaching the ceiling they believed he had when they drafted him? My guess is they’ll cut him, but it’s likely going to be one of the decisions keeping Howie Roseman up at night before cut-down day.