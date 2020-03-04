I think Jenkins has reason to be frustrated, too. He’s a foundational part of the team’s defense and has been since he signed. He covers up for a lot of mistakes, and the Eagles’ defense asks him to wear many different hats, whether it be a slot cornerback, a box safety, a blitz specialist in sub packages, etc. He’s one of the most valuable players on the team and I don’t think the Eagles are in a position to replace him, especially with Rodney McLeod also set to become a free agent. If they spend big money at linebacker (unlikely) and cornerback, maybe they can justify going with Avonte Maddox and McLeod on the back end, but the defense would look vastly different.