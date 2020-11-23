Good morning Eagles, fans. What was worse, the weather in Cleveland on Sunday or the actual game? Tough call. Not only did the Eagles suffer their second straight defeat, a 22-17 loss to the Browns, but the view from on top of the NFC East isn’t very scenic at this point.

Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (center) strips the ball from Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (left) as Cleveland offensive guard Wyatt Teller (right) blocks Cox in the third quarter. Eagles recovered the ball on the play.
DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
Comparing the remaining schedules

With six games remaining, the difference between the first-place Eagles and everybody else in the NFC East is the tie against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here are the standings:

Eagles 3-6-1

Dallas 3-7

Washington 3-7

NY Giants 3-7

Keep in mind that there is no such thing as an easy game left for teams with three wins at this juncture. Here are the teams’ remaining schedules and their opponents’ records:

EAGLES

Nov. 30 Seattle (7-3)

Dec. 6 at Green Bay (7-3)

Dec. 13 New Orleans (8-2)

Dec. 20 at Arizona (6-4)

Dec. 27 at Dallas (3-7)

Jan. 3 Washington (3-7)

Opponents’ overall record: 34-26 (.566)

DALLAS

Nov. 26: Washington (3-7)

Dec. 3 at Baltimore (6-4)

Dec. 13 at Cincinnati (2-7-1)

Dec. 20 San Francisco (4-6)

Dec. 27 Eagles (3-6-1)

Jan. 3 at NY Giants (3-7)

Opponents’ overall record: 21-37-2 (.366)

NY GIANTS

Nov. 29 at Cincinnati (2-7-1)

Dec. 6 at Seattle (7-3)

Dec. 13 Arizona (6-4)

Dec. 20 Cleveland (7-3)

Dec. 27 at Baltimore (6-4)

Jan. 3: Dallas (3-7)

Opponents’ overall record: 31-28-1 (.525)

WASHINGTON

Nov. 26 at Dallas (3-7)

Dec. 6 at Pittsburgh (10-0)

Dec. 13 at San Francisco (4-6)

Dec. 20 Seattle (7-3)

Dec. 27 Arizona (6-4)

Jan. 3 at Eagles (3-6-1)

Opponents’ overall record: 33-26-1 (.558)

Washington has the most difficult remaining schedule among the Eagles’ division opponents, largely because of Pittsburgh’s 10-0 record. The other five teams Washington will face have a record of 23-26-1.

The winner of the Thanksgiving game (assuming there is a winner and not a tie) between Washington and Dallas will move into first place.

It must be mentioned that none of the NFC East teams has earned a victory over a team that currently has a winning record.

The Eagles will play their next four games against teams with winning records.

It won’t get any easier, although nothing has come easily anyway for the Eagles, who were in command of this weak division and now have allowed everybody else to jump back in the race.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz gets taken down for a third-quarter safety.
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
What you need to know about the Eagles

From the mailbag

Question: Is the team or the organization blindly loyal to Jason Peters? (Coach or Ownership issue?) And what the hell happened to Lane Johnson? Both were brutal today! - Bill Brannick on Twitter, @CoachB0066

Answer: Thanks for the question, Bill. The simple answer is that it seems the team is blindly loyal to Peters. He had a rough day, with one of the lowlights coming when Olivier Vernon blew past him to tackle Wentz for a safety.

I don’t even know if Peters would work at guard, but despite his Hall of Fame resume, his days as an effective tackle seem long gone. He was in and out of the game, and Pederson said he didn’t pull him. “He had kind of injured himself, and he had come out,” Pederson said.

Johnson has been bothered all season by an ankle injury, but Bowen reported that he left the game with a shoulder injury. Injuries could be a reason Johnson has not performed up to his standard. If healthy, he still has a lot of good football left, but the injuries have to be a concern. As for Peters, who will turn 39 in January, Father Time is winning this most recent battle.