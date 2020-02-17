Now that a judge has signed off on the sale of Philadelphia Energy Solutions, there’s been more focus on how the refinery impacted its South Philly surroundings. My colleague Frank Kummer analyzed documents to examine what contamination might be lurking on and under the site. Also, a new study lays out how much it costs for a family of four to live in Philly without getting assistance. Some other subjects to look forward to in today’s newsletter include a new regional program that sends first-time drug offenders to treatment instead of a courtroom, last night’s NBA All-Star game that featured Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, and thousands of people jumped into the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday.

What contamination lurks on — and under — the shuttered South Philly refinery?

With the U.S. Bankruptcy Court approving the sale of the refinery complex to a firm that wants to replace it with a mixed-use development, there’s some concern about the contamination of the ground and water beneath the two-square-mile property. A host of hazardous chemicals lurk there, including cancer-causing benzene, according to government and corporate documents that my colleague reviewed.

The refinery was broken down into 11 areas of interest for cleanup plans by Sunoco and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. My colleague went through all the sections and detailed the contamination in each.

It costs more than $70,000 a year for a Philadelphia family of four to live without help; in the suburbs, up to $88,000

A Philadelphia family of four must make more than $70,000 a year just to survive, according to a new report on the so-called Self-Sufficiency Standard. That’s a sum that’s beyond the reach of most residents in the city. The U.S. Census Bureau reports that 60% of city households take in less than $60,000 a year, showing that the majority of households don’t make enough money to cover basic costs.

For the suburbs, the figure ranges from about $80,000 to almost $88,000. Across the entire state, a quarter of households lack enough income to afford necessities, according to a Pa.-specific analysis of the report.

What you need to know today

The scales of the Justice Department
Signe Wilkinson
The scales of the Justice Department

“Service to our nation is a privilege, and the military is just one of the many ways to serve. Military service is no more valuable than other forms of service. Our cops, firemen, teachers, career civil servants, and elected leaders — all deserve our gratitude and appreciation.” — writes Curtis Milam, who served in the Air Force, about the weaponization of patriotism.

Your Daily Dose of | Polar Bear Plunge

Sea Isle City’s Polar Bear Plunge is off and running as people race into the frigid Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 15, 2020.
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
Winter temps finally arrived on Saturday. And that was pretty unlucky for the thousands of people who ran, dove, or simply stood and shrieked in the Atlantic Ocean. Well, if you willingly signed up for the Sea Isle City, N.J., Polar Bear Plunge, you had to know that it wasn’t going to be particularly pleasant.