The number of COVID-19 cases in the region rose again this weekend, as Gov. Tom Wolf asked for a federal disaster designation for Pennsylvania in order to get more federal aid. As cases rise, testing and medical technology continue to be top of mind for many. Unable to get tests in certain states, some are “test hopping” to get tested in others. And major labs and individuals are both working to create makeshift ventilators, valves, and other tools to help with the outbreak.